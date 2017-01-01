× NFL.com: Here are the playoff scenarios for the Green Bay Packers

MILWAUKEE — The Green Bay Packers can control their fate in the playoffs with a victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 1st. But that’s not the only way the green and gold get to see some post-season action.

NFL.com has laid out the following scenarios for the Packers:

Green Bay clinches division title

Green Bay win or tie

Green Bay clinches a playoff berth

Washington Redskins loss

Washington Redskins tie + Tampa Bay Buccaneers win + Green Bay clinches at least a tie in strength of victory over Tampa Bay

(Note: GB clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over TB if one of the following teams win or tie: SEA, HOU, JAX, PHI. GB has already clinched strength of schedule tiebreaker over TB in this scenario)

By the way, FOX6 is airing has a football double header on Sunday which features the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Philadelphia Eagles at noon — and the New York Giants visiting the Washington Redskins at 3:25 p.m. As noted above, that second game could have a bearing on the Packers’ playoff hopes.

Go Pack!