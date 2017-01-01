× Officials: 3 hurt in 2-alarm fire on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Three people were hurt early Sunday, January 1st in a two-alarm fire on Milwaukee’s north side.

Milwaukee firefighters and police were called to the scene near 10th and Hadley Streets just after midnight.

Officials say an adult male and female suffered non-life threatening injuries while escaping the fire. Their 18-month-old child was taken to a hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation. Their six other children escaped the fire without injury.

The investigation into the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The house is a total loss.

