Polar Bear 5K steps off from Grant Park in South Milwaukee, ends with Polar Plunge for some brave participants!

SOUTH MILWAUKEE -- It was a pretty nice morning Sunday, January 1st as many kicked off their 2017 with some exercise in South Milwaukee's Grant Park.

The Polar Bear Dash was a 5K race on New Year's Day at Grant Park -- which ended with a Polar Plunge -- an optional dip into the freezing Lake Michigan at the end of the race.

Special awards were given to the first few runners who were brave enough to wade or jump into Lake Michigan after the race.

The race began at 11:00 a.m. -- and it was all for a good cause -- benefitting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society-Wisconsin chapter.

The race stepped off at the Clubhouse on Grant Park Drive, and traveled north along Grant Park Drive. Runners turned around just before Lake Drive and headed south. The course then went past the Clubhouse, and then left into the Grant Park Beach parking lot for the finish.

Results will be posted HERE.

CLICK HERE to learn much more about the 2017 Polar Bear Dash.