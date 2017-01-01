Police: Altercation leads to gunfire inside nightclub on Milwaukee’s northwest side
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting at a nightclub on the city’s northwest side early Sunday, January 1st.
The shooting happened at Dee’s Elegance Bar & Grill near Fond du Lac and Villard just before 5:00 a.m.
Officials say the 37-year-old man was shot inside the club after an altercation with at least two people. Those two fled after the shooting.
The victim died on scene despite life-saving efforts of Milwaukee Police and Fire personnel.
This is the first homicide of 2017.
Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.
6 comments
Ibn Nate
Since the shooting occurred inside the establishment, there should be more than enough witnesses and video footage.
Jeff hog
Well your rewarded with a coffin for being Milwaukee’s first homicide. CONGRATS!
Clint
AAAAH, the days when you could walk down North Ave. on a summer night to get some air and exchange pleasantries with neighbors. Now all the animals do is exchange lead.
Jack
Evinrude???
kanye south
None of dees hoodlums be snitchin, cuz that’s how dey roll. Dey needs to put them all in a metal crib.
Mayor's Claw Hand
I am surprised it took 5 hours for their to be a homicide.