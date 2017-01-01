× Police: Altercation leads to gunfire inside nightclub on Milwaukee’s northwest side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting at a nightclub on the city’s northwest side early Sunday, January 1st.

The shooting happened at Dee’s Elegance Bar & Grill near Fond du Lac and Villard just before 5:00 a.m.

Officials say the 37-year-old man was shot inside the club after an altercation with at least two people. Those two fled after the shooting.

The victim died on scene despite life-saving efforts of Milwaukee Police and Fire personnel.

This is the first homicide of 2017.

