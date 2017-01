× Police: Man wounded by gunfire, walks himself to hospital

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 27-year-old man walked into Aurora Sinai Medical Center early Sunday, January 1st suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim’s wound is considered non-life threatening.

Officials say at this point, the man is being less than cooperative with the circumstances surrounding this incident.

