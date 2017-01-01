× Teenage boy in serious condition after being pulled from bottom of pool

MILWAUKEE — A 13-year-old boy is in serious condition after being rescued from the bottom of a pool at a hotel on Milwaukee’s far south side late Saturday, December 31st.

Milwaukee police and fire personnel were called to the Best Western Hotel on S. Howell just before midnight.

When the boy was retrieved from the pool, he was found to be unresponsive.

A good Samaritan trained in CPR started resuscitation efforts until the arrival of first responders. The victim was taken to a hospital — and again, he is listed in serious condition.

The victim was at the hotel with other family members to celebrate the new year.

