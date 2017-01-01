× TMZ: “The Magic School Bus 360°” to feature “a bunch” of original classmates, cameos

The TV show that made ’90s kids care about science is coming back — TMZ is reporting.

According to TMZ, a bunch of “The Magic School Bus’s” original classmates will be back for the reboot!

No new information has been released since Netflix announced in 2014 they’ll be remaking the classic animated kid’s series — but TMZ spoke with one of Ms. Frizzle’s students who gave them the scoop.

Producer Stu Stone, who voiced Ralphie told TMZ a bunch of the original classmates have signed on for new roles in the reboot.

Production just started, but Stone told TMZ Netflix is going all out for this one — giving it the “Fuller House” treatment. That means a big budget, celebrity cameos and a ton of surprises.

The Magic School Bus 360° is set to be released in 2017!

The new iteration of the franchise features a modernized Ms. Frizzle and high-tech bus that stresses modern inventions such as robotics, wearables and camera technology. The hope is to captivate children’s imaginations and motivate their interest in the sciences.