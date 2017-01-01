WATCH: New Year’s Eve reveler charges at police cruiser, throws himself on car, breaking windshield

Posted 7:19 pm, January 1, 2017
PHOTO: Menasha Police Department

PHOTO: Menasha Police Department

MENASHA — One New Year’s Eve reveler who had one too many got himself into trouble with police in Menasha.

He was caught on dash camera charging at a police cruiser around midnight. He then threw himself on the car — breaking the windshield!

Police said two officers were hurt while arresting him, but they’re expected to be OK. One was treated and released, and the other didn’t seek treatment for his injuries.

The suspect is now awaiting charges in the Winnebago County Jail.

Police said he is a 25-year-old man from Kimberly, Wisconsin who was drinking at the time.

 

