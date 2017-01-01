× Winner takes the NFC North Division title: Packers, Lions square off at Ford Field

DETROIT — About an hour before kickoff on Sunday, January 1st, the Green Bay Packers learned they’re IN the playoffs with the Washington Redskins 19-10 loss vs. the New York Giants. The Packers face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday night for the NFC North Division title.

Kickoff was set for 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

If the Packers WIN Sunday night, they’ll face the New York Giants at Lambeau Field — a home playoff game next weekend.

If the Packers LOSE Sunday night, they’ll head to Seattle — to face the Seahawks.

We're in! Now back to the task at hand: Taking home the NFC North title. #GBvsDET #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/FJgHLIRXGi — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 2, 2017

Winner gets a home playoff game. The battle for the NFC North is coming up. #GBvsDET #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/WoaL4eVs2V — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 2, 2017

The following players will not play in Sunday night’s game between the Packers and the Lions, according to Packers.com:

Green Bay Packers

6 QB Joe Callahan

18 WR Randall Cobb

28 CB Josh Hawkins

44 RB James Starks

68 T Kyle Murphy

73 C/G JC Tretter

91 LB Jayrone Elliott

Starting lineup changes: #88 Ty Montgomery will start at running back for Starks, #17 Davante Adams will start at wide receiver for Cobb, #63 Corey Linsley will start at center for Tretter.

Detroit Lions

14 QB Jake Rudock

16 WR Jace Billingsley

33 CB Alex Carter

46 FB Michael Burton

52 LB Antwione Williams

64 C Travis Swanson

71 T Riley Reiff

As play got underway in Detroit Sunday night, the Packers won the coin toss and opted to defer.

The Lions would start with the ball.

The Packers’ defense forced a three-and-out — and the Packers would take over for their first possession this game.

The Packers punted, the Lions punted, and then the Packers punted again.

The score was 0-0 at the end of the first quarter.