Winner takes the NFC North Division title: Packers, Lions square off at Ford Field
DETROIT — About an hour before kickoff on Sunday, January 1st, the Green Bay Packers learned they’re IN the playoffs with the Washington Redskins 19-10 loss vs. the New York Giants. The Packers face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday night for the NFC North Division title.
Kickoff was set for 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
If the Packers WIN Sunday night, they’ll face the New York Giants at Lambeau Field — a home playoff game next weekend.
If the Packers LOSE Sunday night, they’ll head to Seattle — to face the Seahawks.
The following players will not play in Sunday night’s game between the Packers and the Lions, according to Packers.com:
Green Bay Packers
6 QB Joe Callahan
18 WR Randall Cobb
28 CB Josh Hawkins
44 RB James Starks
68 T Kyle Murphy
73 C/G JC Tretter
91 LB Jayrone Elliott
Starting lineup changes: #88 Ty Montgomery will start at running back for Starks, #17 Davante Adams will start at wide receiver for Cobb, #63 Corey Linsley will start at center for Tretter.
Detroit Lions
14 QB Jake Rudock
16 WR Jace Billingsley
33 CB Alex Carter
46 FB Michael Burton
52 LB Antwione Williams
64 C Travis Swanson
71 T Riley Reiff
As play got underway in Detroit Sunday night, the Packers won the coin toss and opted to defer.
The Lions would start with the ball.
The Packers’ defense forced a three-and-out — and the Packers would take over for their first possession this game.
The Packers punted, the Lions punted, and then the Packers punted again.
The score was 0-0 at the end of the first quarter.