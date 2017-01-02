× Appleton police: Investigation into hit-and-run nets 2 OWI arrests — 1 for his 11th offense!

APPLETON — Appleton police said a crash investigation Sunday, January 1st led to the arrests of TWO alleged repeat drunk drivers. One driver was arrested for his ELEVENTH offense, while the other was arrested for her second offense.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. on State Street near W. College Avenue.

Police said officers were dispatched to the area for a report of a possible hit-and-run.

The complainant advised a truck backed into another vehicle and then fled the scene. Before officers arrived, the truck returned to the scene, and parked in the space it left minutes before. Police said the driver exited the vehicle and tried to leave the area on foot.

Several bystanders physically stopped her from leaving, until officers arrived.

As officers were speaking to the 30 year-old female, a witness alerted the officers to someone attempting to leave in the area in the suspect vehicle. The driver of the truck drove directly past the officers, who attempted to flag down the passing vehicle. As the truck continued away from the area, an officer returned to his squad and was able to stop the truck on State Street near W. 6th Street. Officers conducted field sobriety tests with both individuals. Both were arrested for OWI. The female driver was cited for OWI-second offense, police said. She was also issued citations for unsafe backing and operating after revocation. She was released to a family member. The male driver was arrested for OWI–11th offense. He was operating on a valid driver’s license at the time of the incident, police said. He was taken to the Outagamie County Jail.