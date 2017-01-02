Behind the scenes: The Brewcity Bruisers are getting ready for their first game of the year

MILWAUKEE -- Roller derby is a tough, physical sport that relies on plenty of skill as well. Carl spent the morning with the Brewcity Bruisers, getting ready for their first game of the year.

About the Brewcity Bruisers (website)

The Brewcity Bruisers are comprised of four home teams: Crazy 8s, Rushin’ Rollettes, Shevil Knevils, and Maiden Milwaukee. The strongest skaters from each team play for the Brewcity Bruisers’ All Stars, who represent the league regionally with the hopes of taking it one step further to nationals. Also playing on the road are the Brewcity Bruisers’ Battlestars, who take on other leagues while looking to sharpen their skills at interleague play. The Brewcity Bruisers recently started a rec league named Brewcity Bootleggers and a Junior Derby league (the MicroBruisers) for those under 18 looking to start early!