Billie Lourd speaks out after deaths of mother, Carrie Fisher, grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Posted 4:39 pm, January 2, 2017, by
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Actresses Carrie Fisher, Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award recipient Debbie Reynolds, and Billie Lourd pose in the press room during the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Billie Lourd thanked her supporters Monday for giving her “strength” while dealing with the deaths of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram with a heartfelt message, along with an old picture.

“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

Lourd had not released a statement since Fisher and Reynolds died last week.

The family is reportedly planning a joint funeral for the actresses. No date has been announced.

