Brazil prison riot: At least 60 people reported dead

MANAUS, Brazil — At least 60 people died in a prison riot in Brazil over the weekend, state-run media reported Monday.

The 17-hour uprising started Sunday afternoon as part of a rivalry between two criminal organizations at the Anísio Jobim Prison Complex in the city of Manaus, Agencia Brasil reported, citing the country’s Public Safety Secretary Sergio Fontes.

