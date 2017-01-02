Wisconsin to meet Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl

Posted 7:17 am, January 2, 2017, by , Updated at 07:20AM, January 2, 2017
Wisconsin Badgers

MAC champion Western Michigan will play Big Ten runner-up Wisconsin in a matchup of teams making their first Cotton Bowl appearances.

The game is set to be played at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Monday, January 2nd.

Western Michigan (13-0), at No. 15 in the final CFP rankings, beat two Big Ten teams on the road early this season, Northwestern and Illinois.

Wisconsin (10-3) was No. 8 in the CFP and in the AP poll, where they were behind three other Big Ten teams. The Badgers had a six-game winning streak before the conference championship game, where they had a 28-7 lead before losing 38-31 to Penn State while giving up the most points they had all season.

It’s the fifth time Western Michigan and Wisconsin have played, the first since 2000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s