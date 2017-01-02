× Wisconsin to meet Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl

MAC champion Western Michigan will play Big Ten runner-up Wisconsin in a matchup of teams making their first Cotton Bowl appearances.

The game is set to be played at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Monday, January 2nd.

Western Michigan (13-0), at No. 15 in the final CFP rankings, beat two Big Ten teams on the road early this season, Northwestern and Illinois.

Wisconsin (10-3) was No. 8 in the CFP and in the AP poll, where they were behind three other Big Ten teams. The Badgers had a six-game winning streak before the conference championship game, where they had a 28-7 lead before losing 38-31 to Penn State while giving up the most points they had all season.

It’s the fifth time Western Michigan and Wisconsin have played, the first since 2000.