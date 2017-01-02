Caught on camera: 2-year-old saves his twin brother, trapped under dresser that tipped onto him

A two-year-old jumped into action, and saved his twin brother’s life after a dresser fell onto him — pinning him underneath. The entire ordeal was caught on camera.

The boys’ father told KCPQ he and his wife were upstairs when this happened. Brock and Bowdy were downstairs.

He said they didn’t realize anything had happened until Mom went down to check on the boys and saw that the dresser was down.

The boys were OK at that point, so they didn’t think anything bad had happened until they saw the video.

The video was captured by their security camera. It shows one boy trapped under the dresser — and the other boy is able to use his strength to push the dresser off of the boy.

The boys’ father said he and the boys’ mother weren’t sure whether to share the video on social media, but they ultimately decided to do so, because he said they “feel like this is something a lot of parents overlook.”

The father said: “Our house is about as childproof as it possibly can be because of our three boys — but we miss this.”

He said they feel lucky and blessed their little boy is OK — and they’re asking that other parents take the time to secure dressers to the wall — because this could have been tragic.