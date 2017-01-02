Cotton Bowl: Wisconsin Badgers lead Western Michigan Broncos, 14-7

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Wisconsin Badgers squared up against the undefeated Western Michigan Broncos in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Monday, January 2nd. It’s the fifth time Western Michigan and Wisconsin have played, the first since 2000.

Wisconsin was first to score when Corey Clement punched a two-yard run into the end zone after an 11-play Wisconsin drive. The Badgers were up early, 7-0.

Wisconsin is up 7-0 early on Western Michigan, thanks in part to this stunning one-handed catch from Troy Fumagalli: https://t.co/RPoUocH3vR — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2017

After a three-and-out on Western Michigan’s first possession of the game, Wisconsin drove down the field — and capped the drive with a one-yard touchdown by Dare Ogunbowale. After the extra point, Wisconsin was up 14-0.

That’s where the score wrapped up at the end of the first quarter.

Deep into the second quarter, Western Michigan finally got on board with a run by quarterback Zach Terrell to cap off a 16-play drive. The Broncos closed the gap — Badgers up 14-7 at that point.

Touchdown Western Michigan. Zach Terrell takes it in on the keeper to get the Broncos on the board. WIS 14, WMU 7 | 5:27 2Q — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) January 2, 2017

Wisconsin (10-3) was No. 8 in the CFP and in the AP poll, where they were behind three other Big Ten teams. The Badgers had a six-game winning streak before the conference championship game, where they had a 28-7 lead before losing 38-31 to Penn State while giving up the most points they had all season.

Western Michigan (13-0), at No. 15 in the final CFP rankings, beat two Big Ten teams on the road early this season, Northwestern and Illinois.