Don’t set a New Year’s resolution: Better way to achieve your goals, turn your dreams into reality

Posted 9:55 am, January 2, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- Have you set your New Year's resolution yet? Don't! Instead, consider making a vision board. Life coach Tiffany Miller of "Life in Bloom" to help us get started.

1. Visualize It - get focused on what you want in 2017. What does it look, taste and feel like?

2. Write It - When you think of your vision, what words stand out to you? Driven. Creative. Bloom. Live. Love. Fierce.

3. Create It - You really want your goals to flow. so if you have specific career, family, travel and health goals, Your vision board should reflect that. I tweaked a Feng Shui guide I discovered a few years ago so each specific area has its place.

4. Goal It - How your vision happens in the goals you set. You want to set SMART Goals. Specific - Measurable - Attainable - Radical and Realistic - Timebound and go for it.

5. Live It - 2017 is the year of Fruition so Live Your Vision, Walk in Your Purpose and Bloom

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s