EAA making ‘Shark Tank’-style competition an annual event

The EAA is planning to host another “Shark Tank”-style competition at the 2017 EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh.

The organization will award $25,000 to the winning idea to improve safety in amateur-built aircraft.

Entries for the competition are being accepted online.

Those with the top five ideas will compete in a “Shark Tank”-style competition in July.

This is the second year the EAA will be hosting this competition.

