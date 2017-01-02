EAA making ‘Shark Tank’-style competition an annual event

Posted 6:31 pm, January 2, 2017, by
Harrison Ford at EAA

Harrison Ford at EAA

The EAA is planning to host another “Shark Tank”-style competition at the 2017 EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh.

The organization will award $25,000 to the winning idea to improve safety in amateur-built aircraft.

Entries for the competition are being accepted online.

Those with the top five ideas will compete in a “Shark Tank”-style competition in July.

This is the second year the EAA will be hosting this competition.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s