EAA making ‘Shark Tank’-style competition an annual event
The EAA is planning to host another “Shark Tank”-style competition at the 2017 EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh.
The organization will award $25,000 to the winning idea to improve safety in amateur-built aircraft.
Entries for the competition are being accepted online.
Those with the top five ideas will compete in a “Shark Tank”-style competition in July.
This is the second year the EAA will be hosting this competition.
