MILWAUKEE — Hotel Madrid is home to Walker’s Point’s newest restaurant — Bodegón.

The 2,800 square foot space features Spanish food and furnishings.

The restaurant also has a bar and underground wine cave that can be booked for parties.

Hotel Madrid is pat of the “Stand Eat Drink Hospitality Group” which also owns Movida and The Churro Shop.

