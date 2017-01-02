× Latest: UW freshman among 6 missing after airplane crashes in Lake Erie

MADISON — A University of Wisconsin-Madison freshman is among the six people missing and feared lost after a private plane crashed in Lake Erie near Cleveland on Dec. 29, a news release from UW indicates on Monday, January 2nd.

The student is identified as 19-year-old Megan Casey of Powell, Ohio. Officials say she had been attending the Cleveland Cavaliers game with her father Brian and four neighbors from the Columbus area. The group was returning home when their twin-engine plane apparently crashed into the lake shortly after takeoff on Thursday, December 29th.

The plane has not yet been recovered, but the U.S. Coast Guard is continuing the search for the missing plane after baggage and debris washed up on shore.

UW officials say during her time on campus, Megan was a resident of University Housing and participated in a sorority.

Dean of Students and Vice Provost for Student Life Lori Berquam issued the following statement:

“In the short time she was on our campus, Megan was a friend to many and was pursuing a career in nursing. Our thoughts are with her family and friends.”

In a statement from her family, Megan and Brian Casey are described as “loving, caring, remarkable individuals.” The statement reads as follows:

“Our family greatly appreciates the dedicated efforts of the rescue and recovery teams, and we are especially thankful for the outpouring of support thoughts and prayers from family, friends and the community.”

