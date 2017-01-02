Love Cards Against Humanity? A scavenger hunt is taking place in Milwaukee RIGHT NOW!

MILWAUKEE — Love Cards Against Humanity? Then you’ll want to take part in the scavenger hunt taking place right here in Milwaukee!

Cards Against Humanity officials posted to their Facebook page on New Year’s Eve that they’re hiding brand new green boxes with 300 new cards around the city for the next five days.

The first clue was this:

Your first one is slowly being covered in ice and dog urine, but at least the view is nice.

