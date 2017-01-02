Maintain your fitness goals throughout the new year, but how?

MEQUON -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at East Towne Fitness in Mequon. East Towne Fitness is a one-on-one personal training facility that specializes in diet/nutrition, weight loss, rehabilitation and physical therapy.

About East Towne Fitness (website)

For the past 20 years, Gary Weissman has owned and operated United Fitness Center, his 20,000 square foot facility located in Menomonee Falls, WI. Having established one of the top personal training facilities in Wisconsin, Gary is bringing his talents to Mequon, WI. Gary is a three-time Mr. Wisconsin Health & Body Champion who specializes in achieving outstanding results. Charlie Weissman, son of Gary, will be joining his father at the Mequon location, as they have been business partners for the past 5 years at United Fitness Center facility. Charlie graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in Exercise Science, Strength, and Conditioning, as well as a Bachelors Degree in Business. Charlie played 4 years of college football while completing his education. Clients seek out Gary and Charlie for their award-winning approaches in health, vitality, and their expertise in bringing together mind, body, and power workouts. With Gary and Charlie Weissman as your personal trainers, you will learn, utilize, and enjoy strategies and skills, and apply understandings that can immediately transform your quality of life forever.