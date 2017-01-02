Milwaukee firefighters dispatched to fraternity house near Oakland & Locust

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee firefighters were dispatched to a fraternity house on Milwaukee’s east side on Monday afternoon, January 2nd — for a house fire.

The house is located near Oakland and Locust — not far from the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Officials say the fire started in a first floor bedroom and spread from there.

Seven people inside the building got out safely. The Red Cross is now assisting those affected by this fire.

