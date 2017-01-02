New Year’s weekend: 3 homicides, 8 overdoses in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office are quite busy after the New Year’s weekend. They say autopsies are in progress from three homicides, eight overdoses and two suicides.

New Year's weekend: 8 overdoses, 3 homicides and 2 suicides. Autopsies in progress. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) January 2, 2017

The first homicide of 2017 came early Sunday, January 1st. A 37-year-old man was shot inside Dee’s Elegance Bar & Grill near Fond du Lac and Villard. This, after an altercation with at least two people inside the establishment.

Police said the search for the suspects in this case is ongoing.

By FOX6’s count, there were 141 homicides in Milwaukee in 2016. That compares with 145 in 2015.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.