New Year’s weekend: 3 homicides, 8 overdoses in Milwaukee County

Posted 11:47 am, January 2, 2017, by , Updated at 11:49AM, January 2, 2017

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office are quite busy after the New Year’s weekend. They say autopsies are in progress from three homicides, eight overdoses and two suicides.

The first homicide of 2017 came early Sunday, January 1st. A 37-year-old man was shot inside Dee’s Elegance Bar & Grill near Fond du Lac and Villard. This, after an altercation with at least two people inside the establishment.

Police said the search for the suspects in this case is ongoing.

Fatal shooting at Dee's Elegance Bar & Grill

Fatal shooting at Dee's Elegance Bar & Grill

By FOX6’s count, there were 141 homicides in Milwaukee in 2016. That compares with 145 in 2015.

