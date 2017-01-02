No working smoke detectors: 9 displaced by fire at barbershop, rooming house near Forest Home & Muskego

Posted 4:08 pm, January 2, 2017, by , Updated at 04:13PM, January 2, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- No one was hurt when a building housing a barbershop and rooming house caught fire early Monday, January 2nd near Forest Home and Muskego in Milwaukee. Nine people were displaced as a result of this fire.

As Chuck Heinz watched FOX6 WakeUP News on Monday morning, January 2nd, he heard about a fire near Forest Home and Muskego.

"I heard 'fire,' and I heard 'Forest Home and Muskego' and I was like 'oh no! I hope it's not my building!' That's when I Googled it. I didn't waste any time. I Googled it right away because I was like aww. As soon as I saw my bilding was alright, I sighed some relief, I'll tell you that much," Heinz said.

Fire at Forest Home and Muskego

Fire at Forest Home and Muskego

But then Heinz realized the flames were next door.

"We are still investigating specifically what the cause was, but the origin appears to be near an air conditioning unit," MFD Deputy Chief Aaron Lipski said.

Fire at Forest Home and Muskego

Fire at Forest Home and Muskego

Just after 1:30 a.m., officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the building which houses Legends Barbershop on the first floor with a rooming house above.

Fire at Forest Home and Muskego

Fire at Forest Home and Muskego

"We had no working smoke detectors, and I count nine people that were displaced. Milwaukee firefighters made entry and evacuated those people safely," Deputy Chief Lipski said.

The building itself suffered significant damage.

"Nearly $900,000 in damage, building-wide," Lipski said.

Fire at Forest Home and Muskego

Fire at Forest Home and Muskego

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s