Packers' Quinten Rollins home in GB after spending night in hospital in Detroit due to neck injury

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy said during a news conference Monday, January 2nd CB Quinten Rollins was home in Green Bay and doing well.

This, after he was carted off the field late in the third quarter Sunday during the Packers matchup vs. the Lions at Ford Field.

Rollins hit his head on the ground while tumbling out of bounds on the Detroit sideline when the Lions completed a pass. After staying on the ground for a while, he was lifted and put on the cart. He was still lying on his back while being driven off.

The Packers said he suffered a neck injury.

“Quinten Rollins is home. He came back a little time ago. Everything’s progressing in a positive manner. He just walked through the locker room. We still have some things we need to test but everything, so far, is going very well. We feel good about it. He just walked through the locker room a little bit ago. We still have tests we have to go through. He spent the night in the hospital in Detroit,” Coach McCarthy said.

The Packers won vs. the Lions, 31-24 — clinching the NFC North Division championship.

They’ll face the New York Giants Sunday, January 8th at 3:40 p.m.