Packers’ Quinten Rollins home in GB after spending night in hospital in Detroit due to neck injury

Posted 5:56 pm, January 2, 2017, by
DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 01: Quinten Rollins #24 of the Green Bay Packers is taken off the field with a neck injury during third-quarter action against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 1, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 01: Quinten Rollins #24 of the Green Bay Packers is taken off the field with a neck injury during third-quarter action against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 1, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy said during a news conference Monday, January 2nd CB Quinten Rollins was home in Green Bay and doing well.

This, after he was carted off the field late in the third quarter Sunday during the Packers matchup vs. the Lions at Ford Field.

Rollins hit his head on the ground while tumbling out of bounds on the Detroit sideline when the Lions completed a pass. After staying on the ground for a while, he was lifted and put on the cart. He was still lying on his back while being driven off.

The Packers said he suffered a neck injury.

“Quinten Rollins is home. He came back a little time ago. Everything’s progressing in a positive manner. He just walked through the locker room. We still have some things we need to test but everything, so far, is going very well. We feel good about it. He just walked through the locker room a little bit ago. We still have tests we have to go through. He spent the night in the hospital in Detroit,” Coach McCarthy said.

The Packers won vs. the Lions, 31-24 — clinching the NFC North Division championship.

They’ll face the New York Giants Sunday, January 8th at 3:40 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s