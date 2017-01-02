Rose Parade: Milwaukee judges get chance to let nation know importance of organ donation

PASADENA, Cali. — A pair of Milwaukee judges are getting their opportunity on Monday, January 2nd to spread the word about organ donation. They’re in Pasadena, California to ride along with the “Donate Life” float in the annual Rose Parade.

Last July, Judge JoAnn Eiring gave up one of her kidneys to save her long-time friend and colleague, Judge Derek Mosely. Until that organ donation, Mosely was on dialysis every night — hooked up to a tube so he could sit on the bench during the day.

Mosley said Eiring was the first person he met when he became a judge 14 years ago. Eiring said the two quickly became friends and when she was told Mosley needed a kidney, she got tested. It turned out, the petite white woman was the perfect match for the sturdy black man.

Their story got the attention of national “Donate Life” representatives who are flying them out to promote their story in the Rose Parade.

PHOTO GALLERY

Organ donation advocates say it takes about six years on average for someone to get a kidney from a donor who is deceased. That’s why they’re asking for living donors to volunteer if they can. CLICK HERE to learn more.