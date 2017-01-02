Setting kids up for success: Unique program at local is preparing students for the future

Posted 9:57 am, January 2, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- When you were in high school do you remember taking classes like home economics and shop? Well, the electives that high school students are exposed to today are quite different from what we experienced as teenagers. Sheboygan Falls High School recently turned what used to be an auto repair and storage maintenance room into a state of the art facility. And as Brian shows you, what's being learned in the new space is preparing students for careers in their hometown.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s