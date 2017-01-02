Setting kids up for success: Unique program at local is preparing students for the future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- When you were in high school do you remember taking classes like home economics and shop? Well, the electives that high school students are exposed to today are quite different from what we experienced as teenagers. Sheboygan Falls High School recently turned what used to be an auto repair and storage maintenance room into a state of the art facility. And as Brian shows you, what's being learned in the new space is preparing students for careers in their hometown.