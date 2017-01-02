× Shorewood police investigate burglary at apartment building near Capitol & Morris

SHOREWOOD — Shorewood police are investigating a burglary that occurred at an apartment building near Capitol Drive and Morris Boulevard late Sunday night, January 1st.

According to police, an apartment resident observed a man exit the laundry area of the basement shortly after 11 p.m. with prying tools protruding from his pocket.

Police say damage was found to the basement entrance and a coin operated laundry machine. Nothing of value was obtained.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, 6’2″ tall and bald.

Apartment residents are asked to be vigilant of common areas of your apartment complex and to not allow anyone into the building that you don’t know.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.