Shorewood police investigate burglary at apartment building near Capitol & Morris

Posted 11:29 am, January 2, 2017, by
crime generic

SHOREWOOD — Shorewood police are investigating a burglary that occurred at an apartment building near Capitol Drive and Morris Boulevard late Sunday night, January 1st.

According to police, an apartment resident observed a man exit the laundry area of the basement shortly after 11 p.m. with prying tools protruding from his pocket.

Police say damage was found to the basement entrance and a coin operated laundry machine. Nothing of value was obtained.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, 6’2″ tall and bald.

Apartment residents are asked to be vigilant of common areas of your apartment complex and to not allow anyone into the building that you don’t know.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s