Things to know about the new Wisconsin legislative session

Posted 1:43 pm, January 2, 2017
Madison (autumn) state capitol

MADISON — Wisconsin legislators will start their next two-year session with plenty of pomp and circumstance but they’ll face some thorny issues almost immediately.

Lawmakers return to Madison on Tuesday for inauguration, a ceremony marked by smiles, handshakes and photo opportunities. From there the heavy lifting will start almost immediately.

Gov. Scott Walker delivers his state of the state speech on Jan. 10 and his executive budget proposal in February.

Republicans control both the Senate and Assembly with their largest majorities in decades but they’re divided over how to pay for road projects. Walker wants to delay major projects and borrow more money rather than raise the state’s gas tax or vehicle registration fees. Assembly Republicans say every revenue source should be on the table.

