Update: Sheboygan police make arrest after armed robbery of gas station

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police arrested on Sunday, January 1st a 25-year-old man in connection with an armed robbery at the Petro Center on Union Ave. This, after officials received a tip from a citizen.

Officials say the suspect entered the store shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 31st. He eventually displayed a knife and asked the attendant for money. The attendant allowed the man to take the money from the register and the suspect fled the area. The attendant was not injured during the event.

Official say the suspect has been placed in the Sheboygan County Detention Center. He is expected to be charged with armed robbery.