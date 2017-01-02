Update: Sheboygan police make arrest after armed robbery of gas station

Posted 2:35 pm, January 2, 2017, by
Sheboygan Police Department

Sheboygan Police Department

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police arrested on Sunday, January 1st a 25-year-old man in connection with an armed robbery at the Petro Center on Union Ave. This, after officials received a tip from a citizen.

Officials say the suspect entered the store shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 31st. He eventually displayed a knife and asked the attendant for money. The attendant allowed the man to take the money from the register and the suspect fled the area. The attendant was not injured during the event.

Official say the suspect has been placed in the Sheboygan County Detention Center. He is expected to be charged with armed robbery.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s