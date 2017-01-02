What’s streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Now in January

Posted 8:39 am, January 2, 2017
netflix

It’s a time of new beginnings.

We are leaving 2016 behind and fully embracing the New Year.

What better time to get into the fresh streaming options from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO Now.

Should old acquaintance be forgot, remember that you can always stay in and enjoy the best that streaming has to offer.

Here’s a list of just some of the movies and shows available to stream in January 2017.

Netflix

“Boogie Nights”

“Caddyshack”

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”

“Ocean’s Twelve”

“Real Detective: Season 1”

“Superman: The Movie”

“The Parent Trap”

“The Shining”

“V for Vendetta”

“Vanilla Sky”

Amazon Prime

“American History X”

“The A-Word”

“Swiss Army Men”

“Happy Feet”

“Rent”

“Maid in Manhattan”

“She’s All That”

“The Infiltrator”

“The Choice”

“Dirty Grandpa”

Hulu

“Annie Hall”

“Cruel Intentions”

“Curse of the Starving Class”

“Footloose”

“King Kong”

“Leaving Las Vegas”

“Man in the Moon”

“Trading Places”

“The Untouchables”

“War Games”

HBO Now

“Sesame Street: Season 47” (January 7)

“The Young Pope” (January 15)

“Cold Mountain”

“Dallas Buyers Club”

“Forgetting Sarah Marshall”

“Friday”

