Who’s going?! 8,000 tickets available to general public for Packers/Giants playoff game at Lambeau

8,000 tickets available to general public for Packers/Giants playoff game at Lambeau

GREEN BAY — Want to be in the stadium Sunday, January 8th when the Green Bay Packers face the New York Giants in a Wild Card playoff game? Packers officials are offering up 8,000 tickets to the general public.

The game is set for Sunday at 3:40 p.m. It’s a game you can watch ONLY ON FOX6!

The Packers on Sunday, January 1st became NFC North Division CHAMPIONS with their 31-24 WIN over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. That earned them a home playoff game after earning their playoff berth with the Washington Redskins’ loss to the Giants earlier Sunday.

Approximately 8,000 tickets are available for purchase by the general public for Sunday’s game at Lambeau. The tickets are available online only, and ticket prices range from $118 to $145, depending on location.

The available tickets are those that season ticket holders elected not to purchase.