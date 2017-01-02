× Wild Card Week: Packers want you to get in on the excitement; here’s how!

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are inviting fans to join the team in preparing for the playoffs — and the Wild Card matchup with the New York Giants on Sunday, January 8th.

To kick off the week with Mailing Monday, Packers fans of all ages are encouraged to send mail to the team through the “Letters to Lambeau” program, presented by Cenex®. Letters and drawings submitted may be featured on Packers.com, through the Packers’ social media accounts and near the locker room for players to see.

Those interested in submitting letters or drawings can visit packers.com/letters and download the templates to create custom messages to players and the team. Submissions can be sent through email at letterstolambeau@packers.com, dropped off at the Lambeau Field Atrium at the guest services desk or the Packers Pro Shop, or mailed to Letters to Lambeau, PO Box 13092, Green Bay, WI 54307.

The next day, Paint the Town Tuesday, will help demonstrate Packers pride throughout northeast Wisconsin. Fans are encouraged to keep an eye out for “Get Loud Lambeau” window cling stickers outside of local businesses, schools and public buildings.

On Wednesday, fans can participate in Win It Wednesday, with opportunities throughout the day to win Packers gear and giveaway items through the Packers’ social media accounts. Fans can win prizes such as a pair of tickets to Sunday’s game, an Ariens Sno-Thro, a Packers custom jersey and a Get Loud Lambeau prize package.

The following day, Thank You Thursday, the team will show fans how grateful they are for the constant and unwavering support of the Packers community. Videos, photographs and selected messages from Monday’s “Letters to Lambeau” initiative will be posted on Packers.com and through the Packers’ social media accounts throughout the day to express the organization’s appreciation for Packers fans.

On Friday, fans are asked to celebrate Green and Gold Friday by wearing green and gold or Packers gear at school, at work, in their homes and in the community, and are invited to keep the celebration going on Saturday for a free Packers Everywhere pep rally at 6 p.m. at Lambeau Field’s Tundra Tailgate Zone.

Saturday’s pep rally will feature Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and fans at the event will have the opportunity to win giveaway items and greet various Packers alumni. Packers.com’s Mike Spofford and Wes Hodkiewicz will preview the next day’s game to conclude the event.