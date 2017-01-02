Woman celebrates Christmas with teen who received her late son’s heart

Posted 2:28 pm, January 2, 2017, by
Janece Risty and Lance Frye

Janece Risty and Lance Frye

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — A Georgia woman spent Christmas with the teenager who received her late son’s heart.

Janece Risty, 41, lost her 16-year-old son, Tyler, two years ago after he suddenly passed away from a massive brain hemorrhage, according to PEOPLE. After he died, Risty decided to donate his organs.

Tyler’s organs, bone and tissue were donated to 23 people across the United States, but the recipient of his heart was 19-year-old Lance Frye.

On Christmas Day, Frye’s family traveled to Georgia to spend time with Risty and her family.

The two families have spent the last few days walking around Risty’s hometown and getting to know each other.

“It’s been a really beautiful experience,” Risty said. “It’s emotional seeing Lance, but I feel a lot of joy knowing we helped him and that Tyler saved his life.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s