31 Wisconsin 4-H members will be in DC for President-elect Trump’s inauguration: “Very unique experience”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY -- The future leaders of Wisconsin will head to Washington, D.C. to witness President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20th. Thirty-one Wisconsin 4-H kids will soon get a once-in-a-lifetime glimpse into history.

"We leave on January 17th and we come back the 21st," Libby Willkomm, West Bend High School sophomore said.

It will be a unique experience for members of Washington County's 4-H group. They've been planning and fundraising since January 2016 to be a part of the inauguration.

"It`s a very unique experience -- a once-in-a-lifetime thing. I know this is something I`d ever really be able to do through school or any other origination," Willkomm said.

4-H Youth Development Educator Brianna Stapleton Welch said the national 4-H organization offered 500 tickets to local chapters throughout the country. The tickets were gone in just an hour.

Thirty-one 4-H members from Wisconsin will attend the inauguration.

"All 500 youth from throughout the country attending will participate in inauguration activities," Welch said.

There are also tours planned of the White House, the U.S. Capitol, the Newseum and various other landmarks.

Since she signed up so long ago, Mariah Mihm, a senior at Slinger High School watched this election closely.

"I couldn`t vote at the time. I just turned 18 (Monday). I`ve paid more attention this year to the presidential election because I`m going to be there for the inauguration than I have ever been in my life," Mihm said.

As President-elect Trump is sworn into office on January 20th, there's hope these students will take away a better understanding of our government in action.

"Learning about what leadership looks like, what they want to see in their own leaders," Welch said.

4-H is also holding a mock youth election -- where the 500 4-H delegates from across the country will "campaign for president."

The students will be joined by four chaperones.