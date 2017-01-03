Caught on cam: Milwaukee police seek suspect in burglary at Hilton Hotel

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

The suspect walked into the building around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9th, entered an unlocked office, and stole several items. The suspect then fled from the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a male, black, 18-20 years-old, 5’8”-5’10” tall, and 170-180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District One at 414-935-7211.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.