Dantel Henderson accused in armed robbery; possibly involved in attempted robbery where victim shot suspect

MILWAUKEE — 18-year-old Dantel Henderson of Milwaukee is charged with a felony count of armed robbery in connection with an incident that happened on Tuesday, December 27th.

According to the complaint, Henderson and another person robbed a man of his possessions on Milwaukee’s east side — specifically at Maryland and Park Place.

The victim told police he was walking with another man when “a car pulled up. Suddenly, two men exited the car and approached him. One man pointed a gun at (the man’s) head and demanded his property.” The suspects apparently went through the man’s pockets. The man’s wallet and cell phone were taken.

The complaint says about an hour-and-a-half after the robbery described above, a similar robbery was attempted on Milwaukee’s south side. In that incident, the complaint indicates “the intended robbery victim was armed. He shot and killed one robber and took a second shot at the robbers’ car. Police came to suspect (Henderson) in both robbery incidents after (Henderson) turned up later that night with a gunshot wound to his arm.”

The incident on the south side is still being investigated.

If convicted on the charge, Henderson faces up to 40 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.

Henderson was in court for his initial appearace in this case on December 31st.

Probable cause was found for further proceedings in this case. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for January 6th.

Cash bond was set at $50,000.

He’ll be in court for his preliminary hearing on January 6th.

