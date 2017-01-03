Fabrics that won’t leave you freezing: Best things to wear to stay warm in the winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Want to look fabulous when it's frigid -- but also stay warm? Local fashion blogger Katherine Clemins joins Real Milwaukee with the warmest fabrics for winter.

Good Winter Fabrics

100% fine wool

• The higher the percentage of wool in a fabric, the warmer it will be

• Katherine suggests fine wools to avoid the itchy tendency some sweaters have

• Absorbs moisture and acts as an insulator

Silk

• Silk absorbs moisture while maintaining body temperature

• When going from inside to outside, it will aid in a smooth transition

Flannel

• A lot of flannels are made from wool which adds warmth to the garment

Velvet - trendy and can be made from wool

• High thread count

• Thick and warm

Bad Winter Fabrics

Cotton

• Does not absorb moisture and it is breathable which makes it more of a

Summer fabric