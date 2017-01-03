Fond du Lac man charged with his 11th drunk driving offense after hit-and-run crash in Appleton

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY — A Fond du Lac man has been charged with his 11th drunk driving offense — and his blood alcohol level was allegedly three times the legal limit.

42-year-old Steve Johnson was charged Tuesday, January 3rd in Outagamie County after a traffic crash Sunday night in downtown Appleton.

Appleton police said a crash investigation Sunday led to the arrests of TWO alleged repeat drunk drivers. Johnson was arrested for his 11th offense, while the other person was arrested for her second offense.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. on State Street near W. College Avenue.

Police said officers were dispatched to the area for a report of a possible hit-and-run.

The complainant advised a truck backed into another vehicle and then fled the scene. Before officers arrived, the truck returned to the scene, and parked in the space it left minutes before. Police said the driver exited the vehicle and tried to leave the area on foot.

Several bystanders physically stopped her from leaving, until officers arrived.

As officers were speaking to the 30 year-old female, a witness alerted the officers to someone attempting to leave in the area in the suspect vehicle. The driver of the truck drove directly past the officers, who attempted to flag down the passing vehicle. As the truck continued away from the area, an officer returned to his squad and was able to stop the truck on State Street near W. 6th Street. Officers conducted field sobriety tests with both individuals. Both were arrested for OWI. The female driver was cited for OWI-second offense, police said. She was also issued citations for unsafe backing and operating after revocation. She was released to a family member. The male driver — Steve Johnson was arrested for OWI–11th offense. He was operating on a valid driver’s license at the time of the incident, police said. He was taken to the Outagamie County Jail. A criminal complaint indicates Johnson told an officer he had left a bar after having about three beers and was headed home. Johnson failed a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test showed a result of .27 — more than three times the legal limit for driving of .08. Blood test results are still pending.

The complaint lists 10 previous drunk driving suspensions, revocations or convictions for incidents which happened on:

Jan. 10, 2006

July 27, 1997

Feb. 17, 1996

May 16, 1995

July 30, 1994

July 22, 1994

July 10, 1994

April 25, 1994

Oct. 15, 1991

April 19, 1990

For the most recent case, Johnson was convicted in Winnebago County. He was sentenced to three years in prison, then placed on extended supervision for three years.