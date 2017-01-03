× Former ‘Apprentice’ star Omarosa Manigault to be hired by President-elect Trump White House

WASHINGTON — Omarosa Manigault is getting hired.

A memorable contestant in the first season of “The Apprentice,” Manigault is expected to join President-elect Donald Trump’s White House staff, according to two people familiar with the decision. Her job is expected to focus on public engagement.

Manigault was one of Mr. Trump’s most prominent African-American supporters during the campaign and has been working with his transition team. This will be her second tour of duty at the White House — she worked in the office of Vice President Al Gore during the Clinton Administration.

The President-elect Trump transition team did not respond to inquiries about Manigault’s role. The two people familiar with the decision insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the hiring process publicly.