Generac finalizes Motortech acquisition

Generac officially acquired Motortech Holding.

The Waukesha-based company finalized the sale with German company Motortech, which makes engine control systems and accessories.

Generac makes power generators and small engines.

Right now, Motortech has more than 250 employees at its headquarters in Germany and its manufacturing plant in Poland.

