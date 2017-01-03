Glendale police: Young man taken into custody after chase that ended near 37th and Glendale

Posted 8:18 pm, January 3, 2017, by
Glendale Police Department

GLENDALE — Glendale police on Tuesday, January 3rd arrested a young man after a chase.

Police said it all began near Bayshore Town Center — when they observed him driving recklessly. They tried to stop him, but he took off in his vehicle.

The chase ended near 37th and Glendale in Milwaukee — where the young man abandoned the vehicle.

A short foot chase then ensued — before he was arrested.

It happened around 5:00 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s