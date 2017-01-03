× “Good work:” MPD officers commended for paying for hotel, pizza for homeless family with own money

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee Police Department are commending the actions of two officers, who helped a homeless family in need of assistance this holiday season.

The officers, Kyle Graf and Nathan Smalkoski on December 29th responded to the area near 9th and Burleigh for a welfare check.

The officers found a woman and her five children (ranging in age from two weeks to nine years) who were put out of her sister’s home and didn’t have anywhere to stay. The officers called numerous shelters, but were unable to place the family.

The officers decided then to use their own money to pay for a room at a hotel and buy the family pizza for dinner.

MPD officials said in a statement: “The kindness and generosity of these officers highlights the good work done daily by the men and women of the Milwaukee Police Department.”