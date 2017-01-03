Iconic sign could get extra security after ‘HOLLYWeeD’ prank

LOS ANGELES — Days after a prankster scaled a fence and altered the Hollywood sign to read “HOLLYWeeD,” the agency that maintains and secures the Los Angeles landmark says it will explore boosting security.

Police are investigating after a person used giant tarps to turn two of the iconic sign’s white Os into Es sometime on New Year’s Eve or early New Year’s Day.

Chris Baumgart, chairman of the Hollywood Sign Trust, said Monday that he plans to meet with police officials this week to be debriefed on the matter and explore ways to prevent similar acts.

He tells the Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2hLHf0b ) that officials want to figure out where the weak link is in the security chain.

The vandal was recorded by security cameras and could face a misdemeanor trespassing charge

