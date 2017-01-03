Dense Fog ADVISORY in effect until 10am for all of SE Wisconsin

    Caught on camera: Burglary suspect pries door, removes TV from apartment building

    34-year-old California mother of 2 FOUND SAFE nearly 3 weeks after she vanished while jogging

