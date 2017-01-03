× Latest: Police identify victims in West Allis death investigation

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police identified on Tuesday, January 3rd the victims in a death investigation near 94th and Schlinger.

Officials say the deceased are 40-year-old Nicole Weinkauf and 35-year-old Caleb Klein.

Officials say Weinkauf and Klein had been in a relationship and were known to one another. The investigation indicates Klein went to Weinkauf’s residence on S. 94 Street and refused to leave when asked to do so. Klein appears to have shot and killed Weinkauf and then shot and killed himself.

Detectives continue to investigate the events leading up to the incident.

