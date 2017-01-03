Learn the ins and out of the game of curling at Wauwatosa Curling Club

WAUWATOSA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Wauwatosa Curling Club. The Club has been around since 1921 and have been playing in their current location since 1941. Brian is learning the ins and outs of the game of curling.

About the Wauwatosa Curling Club (website)

The Wauwatosa Curling Club played its first game in 1921 in a shed that was part of Stickney Field Club on Stickney Avenue, just south of where Wauwatosa's City Hall now stands. In 1925 the shed was moved to what is now Hart Park and play continued there until 1941, when the Club began in its current location, the Muellner Building.

The Club uses four sheets of ice to play and has a clubhouse downstairs with lockers available for members' use, a bar and a full kitchen for preparing meals and snacks. We enjoy a postgame tradition called broomstacking, where members socialize with their team and their opponents' team.