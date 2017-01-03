× Major traffic switch on westbound I-94 to occur overnight on January 3rd & 4th

MILWAUKEE — A major traffic switch on I-94 west is scheduled to occur overnight on January 3rd and 4th.

I-94 west traffic will be shifted onto new pavement between WIS 100 and Elm Grove Road as crews begin reconstruction of the current I-94 west lanes.

The first shift will impact the westbound traffic on I-94 — which will be moved south to open up a new work zone to reconstruct the eastbound lanes and structures. The ramp from WIS 100 to westbound I-94 will be closed and will remain closed until late 2017.

The second night will reconfigure the access from WIS 100 to eastbound I-94, reopening the ramp for vehicles heading to downtown.

Weather conditions could impact the timing of the work with the low overnight temperatures being forecast.

Please note that your GPS may not yet be up to date with the new freeway design, so watch directional signage closely. As always, plan ahead, allow for extra time, and watch directional signage closely.

Detour routes for the WIS 100 entrance to I-94 West:

From the North: Continue to Watertown Plank Road. East on Watertown Plank Road to the I-41 South entrance ramp. Take the system ramp from I-41 South to I-94 West.

From the North: Continue to Bluemound Road. West on Bluemound Road to Moorland Road. South on Moorland Road to the I-94 West entrance ramp.

From the South: Continue to Greenfield Avenue. West on Greenfield Avenue to Moorland Road. North on Moorland Road to the I-94 West entrance ramp.

Detours and additional information is posted on the Zoo IC website.