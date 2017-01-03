× Milwaukee man 1 of 2 Badger 5 players to split $137,000 jackpot

MILWAUKEE — Thy Nguyen of Milwaukee is one of two players who will split the $137,000 jackpot from the Friday, December 23 Badger 5 drawing.

He matched the winning numbers of 3, 13, 15, 18 and 24. Nguyen purchased his ticket at Pick’n Save at 9200 North Green Bay Road in Brown Deer.

The second winning player has not yet come forward, but the winning ticket was purchased at Sai Mart at 13600 7 Mile Road in Caledonia.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

Badger 5 is a daily lotto game available only in Wisconsin. The Badger 5 jackpot is estimated at $10,000 for tonight’s drawing.

